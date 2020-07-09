Companies

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 09, 2020 Published on July 09, 2020

Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd. on Thursday announced resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Yatin Malhotra and appointment of Aditya Jain as his replacement.

“The Board of Directors at their meeting held today accepted the resignation of Yatin Malhotra from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company effective 31 August, 2020,” Whirlpool of India said in a BSE filing.

The board also approved the appointment of Aditya Jain as CFO of the company with effect from September 1. Jain joined Whirlpool in 2011.

The company did not disclose the reason for Malhotra’s resignation.

