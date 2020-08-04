White-Westinghouse forays into Indian market with licensee partner SPPL

USA's leading consumer appliance brand White-Westinghouse on Tuesday announced its entry in the Indian market with the launch of its washing machines. Indian manufacturing firm Superplastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL) is collaborating with White-Westinghouse and investing ₹300 crore in it.

Collaborating with SPPL, the brand will launch its range of 7 kg, 8 kg and 9 kg washing machine category, with price starting at ₹7,499 on Amazon.in, the company said in a statement.

The Indian brand licensee SPPL will further step up its operations with this launch as the firm is gearing up to set up a new manufacturing unit spreading over 300,000 square feet in Noida, it said. White-Westinghouse will be entering the Indian market by launching its washing machine range on Amazon.in on August 6, 2020.

“White -Westinghouse is looking to tap the upsurge that has been caused in the country due to changing lifestyle and consumption habits. India’s white goods sector is under-penetrated and is on verge of a cyclical shift. Especially the rural market which is witnessing a reverse migration and therefore shift in the economy too. Analysts believe sales of consumer durables in small-towns and villages, as compared to urban markets, will see a larger potential in months to come,” the company said.

White-Westinghouse sells appliances in more than 45 countries world over.

“These are unprecedented times. However, we are excited to bring a brand of global repute and equity to the Indian market. Positioned as a product for the masses, WWH aims at capturing over 5 per cent of market share in the smart TV category in just two years. We are hopeful about the washing machine segment and looking forward to adding an array of products to the brand,” said Pallavi Singh, Senior Vice President, SPPL, India Brand Licensee White-Westinghouse.