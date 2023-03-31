Hero MotoCorp has appointed Niranjan Gupta as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, effective from May 1.

In his career spanning over 25 years, Gupta has rich experience in finance, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain and strategy roles across business sectors, including consumer goods, metals & mining and automobiles.

Gupta also serves as a Director on the Boards of Ather Energy, HMC MM Auto Private Limited, and HMCL Colombia. Prior to Hero MotoCorp, Niranjan spent three years at Vedanta Limited and 20 years in Unilever across global roles.

He has been elevated from his current position as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Head - Strategy and M&A, since April 2017.

Read also: Hero MotoCorp looks to ramp up export contribution to overall revenues: CFO

Earlier, he was the CFO -- Aluminium and Power at Vedanta Resources between July 2014 and March 2017.

He had spent the longest stint at Unilever as Global Finance Director, Household Care in London (January 2012 to June 2014), and in Hair Category too (October 2010 to January 2012). He was a Procurement Head, South Asia in the same company between 2008 and October 2010.

He was also the Finance Head -- Water and New Venture business at Hindustan Lever (2005 to 2007) and Modern Foods Limited between 2000 and 2003.

Gupta graduated from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata in 1991, before going to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (1991-1993) to study company secretary, corporate law.

He has also done Accounting and Finance at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India between 1991 and 1994.