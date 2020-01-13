Why Chetak’s new, improved EV avatar is likely to pack a punch

The much-awaited Bajaj Chetak electric vehicle is all set for a pan-India launch on Tuesday, January 14.

The new and improved successor to the beloved Chetak was unveiled last October after a long hiatus. People have been eagerly waiting to witness a once-familiar household name in its contemporary, smart avatar.

The design

The overall design — including the rear grab handle and steel body along with its metal finish and the sating chrome-based bezels — is built to be sturdy, reliable and water-resistant.

The electric scooter features Chetak’s signature ‘C’ symbol throughout its design. The horseshoe-shaped LED light panels and LED blinkers make turn indications much simpler, as the blinkers light up one by one in the direction of your turn. The headlamp is optimised for minimum energy consumption with better range and higher intensity.

The Chetak is available in six colour options.

The performance

The all-new Chetak is powered by a 4kW electric motor, according to reports. Its advanced algorithms are said to enhance the throttle response and battery life with zero downtime. Unlike its predecessor, it also has a reverse mode that makes it easier for users to back the vehicle out of parking spaces.

At 100 per cent charge, Chetak can run up to 95 km, or five hours, based on the speed and power consumption. Its lithium-ion batteries come with a three-year and 50,000-km warranty.

The Chetak is equipped with a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear which can brake in 2.8 m from a speed of 60km/h.

The price

The Chetak’s price may range from ₹90,000 to ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). .

Bajaj will also be offering a custom mobile app for the Chetak electric scooter for riders to manage multiple aspects of the vehicle including battery range and ride history, according to a media report.

The final price and variants of Bajaj’s smart EV will be unveiled at the launch on Tuesday.