Why Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is giving away $9 million to his Twitter followers

Sigma fp: A compact full-frame camera for the pros
The outlier shooter has all the right ingredients to become a favourite of professionals as well as aspiring ...
It was a joyous moment for Japanese fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa’s Twitter followers as the billionaire announced that he was giving away more than $9,000 each to 1,000 of his followers for a ‘social experiment’, according to a Reuters report.
Maezawa had earlier released a video on YouTube announcing his decision to give away $9 million, to be distributed between 1,000 of his Twitter followers.
He then sent out a tweet giving the details of this challenge, and asked his followers to re-tweet the same by January 7. From over 4 million followers who shared the tweet, 1,000 lucky ones will be selected through a lottery and be given approximately $9,000 each to spend as they fancy.
The winners will be contacted directly by the billionaire by January 10 and given their prize money.
The agenda behind this sudden generosity? A social experiment to understand if money can truly by happiness. The entrepreneur was quoted in the Reuters report as saying that he had the ‘time and money’ to carry out such experiments.
He tied the ‘gift’ to the concept of basic income, said the Reuters report. “‘Basic’ means a regular minimum amount offering a sense of security. What Maezawa is offering is totally different,” the report quoted Toshihiro Nagahama, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, as saying.
Through periodic surveys, Maezawa will be keeping track of the 1,000 lucky winners and how they spend their prize money, to understand if the money really did make them happy.
The fashion mogul had already pulled this stunt back in January 2019, according to a report in CNN Business. The report said he had pledged ¥100 million (roughly $914,000), to be divided among 100 Twitter users. At 4.68 million retweets, his January 2019 tweet had broken records.
Maezawa, no stranger to extravagance, thrives on rock music and elite art collections. He is set to be the first private passenger to fly around the moon with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, according to a report in Business Insider.
According to Forbes, Maezawa’s net worth amounts to $2 billion.
The outlier shooter has all the right ingredients to become a favourite of professionals as well as aspiring ...
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Brara, who spent nearly four decades with Air India, mostly in the erstwhile Indian Airlines, meant many ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices have rallied today. The Nifty and ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
Slaying stereotypes for 10 years now, Katja Lindeberg’s ‘clown princess’ has been holding a mirror to society
A music park combines the history of the Taiwan with its love for percussion
Different parts of Delhi have reverberated with the sounds of protests against new citizenship laws in the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...