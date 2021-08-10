Wiley India launches employee upskilling programme

Wiley India, a leading global publishing company that has now transitioned to a global education and research organisation, has launched an employee upskilling programme for its employees across offices in the country.

The move is aimed at encouraging workplace education and creating ‘Learning Champions’ within the system, Wiley India said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under this initiative, interested employees can take up any one of WileyNXT’s diverse range of courses, availing a 50 per cent scholarship.

WileyNXT is Wiley’s innovative bridge learning solution that provides niche digital courses, focused on industry 4.1 and envisions to create an ‘Atmanirbhar talent’ and workforce of the future.

"By upskilling our existing employees via workplace education, we want to build learning champions who are courageous enough to take on different business challenges and drive growth by moving the needle in the right direction," Managing Director Vikas Gupta said.

Wiley India has kickstarted the programme to upskill its employees for areas of impact in their role at Wiley so that they can unlock their full potential, the statement added.

The programme also facilitates employees to refer their friends, family and colleagues as well. In return, they can win an Amazon voucher worth ₹5,000 for every successful enrolment referred by them for a WileyNXT Executive Education programme.