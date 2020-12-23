Will JSW Steel close BPSL deal sans SC nod?

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Lenders continue to financially support Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL) even as its NCLT-approved sale to JSW Steel and the EBITDA of over ₹3,000 crore accumulated during the insolvency period remain contentious issues.
Bankers have been pushing JSW Steel to seal the over 3.5-year-old insolvency case, since the Supreme Court has not stayed the IBC process even while agreeing to hear the petitions filed by the Enforcement Directorate and the BPSL promoter Sanjay Singal.
The Supreme Court had directed the lenders to refund the money to JSW Steel if the verdict goes against the deal.
Nadiya Sarguroh, Senior Associate, MZM Legal, said having JSW Steel make any payment without resolving the issues of the maintainability of Section 32A (providing immunity to corporate debtor for offences committed prior to start of insolvency process) of the IBC, the commercial viability of the resolution plan and the interplay between the IBC and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is akin to dangling a sword over JSW Steel, and the acquisition at this stage does not seem fair.
The Supreme Court may have to consider the constitutionality of the insertion of Section 32A vis-a-vis the objectives of the PMLA, and decide the level of ED interference allowed when it comes to the assets of the corporate debtor for whom the resolution plan is already approved, said Sarguroh.
As per the resolution plan approved by lenders for BPSL, the EBITDA generated during the insolvency period would belong to JSW Steel. In fact, Singal had moved the apex court claiming the EBITDA of about ₹3,000 crore generated during the insolvency period will be a windfall for JSW Steel at the cost of the lenders who have been extending financial support to keep BPSL a going concern.
In order to convince the agitated lenders, JSW Steel recently agreed to share ₹400 crore of the EBITDA over and above its bid of ₹19,350 crore.
JSW Steel cannot revise the bid after it is approved by the NCLT, and it may probably be only parting with the EBITDA generated since its plan was approved by the NCLT in February, said an analyst.
Darshan Upadhyay, Managing Partner, Stratage Law Partners, said in the absence of a stay and considering the delays in closing the offer, there is nothing prohibiting JSW Steel from providing an extra amount over and above the bid and closing the transaction if the required majority of lenders agree.
It will be interesting to see whether JSW Steel, which was seeking immunity for itself against ongoing probe against Singal, will close the deal without the final approval of the Supreme Court.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...