Will pursue all avenues to conclude deal with Reliance: Future

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Future Retail, on Friday, said it intends to pursue all available avenues to conclude the deal with Reliance Retail to protect the interests of its stakeholders and workforce.
“The Honourable Supreme Court of India has today passed its judgment inter-alia stating that Emergency Arbitrator’s order holds good under section 17(1) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act (the Act), and such award cannot be appealed under Section 17(2) of the Act. The judgment addresses two limited points related to the enforceability of the Emergency Arbitrator’s order and not the merits of the disputes. The full copy of the judgment is awaited,” said Future Retail in a statement to the stock exchanges.
SC rules in favour of Amazon in the Future Retail case
The Supreme Court, on Friday, ruled in favour of e-commerce giant Amazon, against the proposed ₹24,713-crore merger deal between Future Retail Limited and Reliance Retail.
A Bench of Justices Rohinton F Nariman and BR Gavai upheld the validity and enforceability of a Singapore-based Emergency Arbitrator award, which restrained Future Retail Limited from going ahead with its deal with Reliance Retail under Indian laws.
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
While India began sending women athletes to the Olympics fairly early, a few countries started doing so as ...
Inspired by the Tokyo Olympics, here is a round-up of podcasts that celebrate sports and those who devote ...
Nothing about it is quick or simple. Meats need days of marination, spices are ground from scratch, and ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...