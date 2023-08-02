With the uptick in domestic and international order inflows, the C3 package of the high-speed train corridor project and union government elections, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is buoyant on orders for FY24. Shankar Raman, Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), speaks to businessline on the company’s plans ahead.

Q The domestic order book for the quarter for L&T grew 58 per cent as compared with 53 per cent in the previous quarter. What is your outlook for FY24?

We have given guidance of about 10-12 per cent on fresh orders on the back of the ₹2.3-lakh crore that we reported for FY23. These are consolidated numbers ₹2.5-lakh crore-2.6-lakh crore is where we need to be at the end of the year to meet the guidance. Let’s take ₹2.6-lakh crore: In the first quarter, we have done about ₹65,000 crore collectively so we need to do another ₹2-lakh crore.

As the asking rate is quite steep and it’s not easy to get fresh orders of ₹2-lakh crore incrementally.

Consequently, we are staying positive about the guidance. This is a year where there are some election interruptions, so we do not know how that is going to play out, or whether the election dates will come in the way of our plans. Sequential arrangement between quarters could change, in an election year, it is riskier.

Orders are lumpy and one order obtained ahead of time or not obtained in time can swing the percentages, it is risky to speculate between quarters.

Q Do you see the upcoming union elections as a deterrent to domestic orders?

No, it’s not a deterrent. It is an event that interludes into the calendar and could even be an accelerator. It all depends on how the momentum builds and what would catch the nation’s attention. I think it’s an event that we need to be aware of. For the last 10 years, we had continuity of the government. We’ll have to wait and watch how the nation votes this time.

Q L&T won the C3 package of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor. It is a major chunk of work...

A further major chunk of work — electrification has to be done completely and that would be a big order. An excess of almost ₹50,000 crore is the orders that we have won in the high-speed section alone in one corridor. There is electrification work, station development and so on. This is why I believe that regardless of the government, that might succeed the present one, the project might be taken to its commission.

Q What is the share of your private sector order in the domestic market?

It is 32 per cent incremental between international and domestic orders that we won in the quarter — ₹65,000 crore including ₹15,000 crore of orders that we have won for IT services, and financial services. Hard equipment manufacturing orders are about ₹50,000 crore, ₹15,000-16,000 crore; out of that, ₹50,000 crore is what we have won from the private sector.

A big chunk comes from those who are investing in alternate energy, people who are putting up solar plants, or alternate fuel facilities. We have seen orders coming to us largely, from West Asia, which is putting up huge solar capacity.

The other momentum for the private sector is commercial and residential real estate, that is beginning to make a comeback. Healthcare facilities are coming up in the private sector.

Further, there is also a changed model of IT companies to a hub-spoke model that is to set up facilities for 2,000-3,000 people that was earlier to create spaces for 50,000-60,000 people. With success of various leagues sports facilities are coming up in the country.

These are all amounting to the private sector order share. We have to reassess whether the private sector will be more bullish or the public sector.

Q NBFC is seeing exits. Will L&T continue to stay invested in the NBFC space?

We are transforming that business. From wholesale — all product banks, and mini banks if you can call without the banking licence, we are now sharply focusing on the retail market and trying to use digital technology to make sure we access customer services and retain customers. Digitally-enabled retail market-focused play is what we are converting the entity to. In doing that, we are augmenting the retail resources of the bank, investing in technology. We are down-selling all the wholesale assets or the non-priority assets. Twin strategies are at play and when both of these get done to completion, which we hope by FY26 we would be there, we will have a fairly valuable business in the financial services retail space then. Until then we don’t need any investment.

The money that the financial services firm generates is adequate to take care of this. They have surplus money, which is why even in the quarterly statements, financial services have reduced their debt, they’ve been able to collect the wholesale assets and then pay back the bank. The sharing of the divestment is now happening at the shareholder end as well. We do hope that this business will become fairly profitable and may not require further capital infusion for the next two-three years. When we sit down for our next five-year strategic plan between FY26 and FY31, we will take stock as to what is the play for this business in our scheme of things. But until FY26, I think our focus would be to make it a more profitable, more robust, retail-focused platform.

Q L&T wrote to the telecom regulator asking whether the space communication spectrum should not be auctioned, is L&T looking to enter the market or planning to come with a JV with foreign players?

No, I don’t think we are having any specific plans. Because of the company, we put out policy notes which enable policy-making, and since telecommunication is part of our defence communication, we feel that any impediment to that the government should be very mindful of, especially warfare is becoming tactical and electronic. Our representations have been more from that, rather than waiting to sign a JV or get into the space.

Q The Hyderabad Metro has seen an uptick in riders during the quarter, whereas the Nabha Power plant registered revenue dip. What is the status of your divestment?

Nabha Power is serving the Punjab requirements very well. It is a coal-based plant and not easily divestible because people are looking at solar energy more than thermal energy currently. Since the asset is well utilised, we can live with a ₹100-crore variation in ₹1,000-crore revenue. More importantly, it’s making ₹100-crore profit per quarter. Operating a power plant is not our core objective, so it is an assessment for sale. The Hyderabad Metro, we are improving the ridership, and collecting money from the government and monetisation to reduce the debt. It is still four-six quarters away before we come to a position where the asset can be presented to alternate investors.

Q How is the hydrogen project with IOCL working out?