William Penn acquires American pen brand Sheaffer 

William Penn, a multi-brand distributor and retailer of writing instruments, announced the acquisition of Sheaffer, a 110-year-old American writing instruments manufacturing company.

The company will take over Sheaffer’s manufacturing, marketing, and retailing across 75 countries, including the US, UK, Mexico, Malaysia, Thailand, South Africa, Japan, and India, among others. It plans to gradually shift the manufacturing base to India from the existing facilities in Europe and China.

“At William Penn, we see the current acquisition as an opportunity to further build on the preferences and tastes of Indian customers while also factoring in global needs during the product development of new Sheaffer models and lines. The American brand enjoys a 15 per cent market share in the premium writing instruments ($10-plus pens) segment in India. We hope to double this market share and make India the number one market for Sheaffer in the next three years,“ said Nikhil Ranjan, founder and managing director, William Penn.

According to William Penn, the acquisition price remains undisclosed due to the terms of the transaction. The acquisition from AT Cross Company comprises the brand’s complete product portfolio and licences, including premium pens, journals, and gift sets.

It will continue to invest in product development, marketing, and augmenting the brand’s digital presence. Following the acquisition, the Bengaluru-based company expects to grow by 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY). It generated revenues of ₹80 crore in FY22.

William Penn has 25 stores across India, including outlets at key airports. Its premium products are also available online.