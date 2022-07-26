Wind energy obligations to generate additional 58 GW by 2030: CII

The Ministry of Power’s FY30 roadmap for renewable purchase obligations (RPOs) for wind energy is expected to result in an estimated 58 gigawatts (GW) of wind power installations by 2030. This is based on the demand projections by the Central Electrical Authority (CEA).

“The recent order of the Power Ministry has a separate class for wind RPO with a clear increase in the wind RPO trajectory. This increased trajectory ensures that at least a minimum quantum of wind energy is installed in the country,” industry body CII’s Chairman Renewable Energy Council Tulsi Tanti said.

The wind energy sector has been constrained with restricted installations over the last few years, Tanti, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director of Suzlon Group, added.

Wind energy and its contribution to achieving India’s overall RE targets will be a crucial deciding factor in realizing India’s energy transition roadmap.

Elaborating the impact of the move, he said, “If properly mandated and enforced, this RPO ensures the sustainable growth of the wind energy industry from 0.81 per cent in 2023 to 6.94 per cent by 2030. Even by rough estimates this will lead to an additional 58 GW of wind power installations by 2030 taking into account CEA demand projections.”

Over and above this, there is a sizeable chunk of Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers who are obligated for RPO fulfillment which will further add to RE installations in the country. This will go a long way in achieving India’s national RE targets by 2030 and fulfil the commitments at COP26, he added.

Fresh initiatives

Apart from the wind energy RPO, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is working on several other initiatives for wind energy, like reviewing the e-reverse bidding, Inter-State Transmission System waivers, promoting Renewable Energy through Green Energy Open Access, pursuing the CPSU (Central Public Sector Undertaking) scheme and an offshore wind energy policy.

“As an industry, we wholeheartedly appreciate and welcome these initiatives. Not only will this help to boost the wind energy sector but will also allow better utilization of our domestic manufacturing capacities, in line with our AatmaNirbhar Bharat vision and go a long way in ensuring energy security, creating local sustainable jobs and huge saving of oil imports,” Tanti said.

CII will continue to work as an industry body to partner with the government on these and many more initiatives and the association is confident that these are steps in the right direction, he added.