Windergy India 2024, the country’s largest event devoted to wind energy, will be held in Chennai from October 23-25 and is expected to be attended by around 300 exhibitors from 25 countries.

The event is expected to bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to drive advancements in wind energy, aligning with India’s ambitious renewable energy goals. Windergy India has been recognised as India’s fast-growing show at the Exhibition Excellence Awards 2024.

Speaking about the prospects of wind energy sector, Suzlon Group CEO JP Chalasani said India has yet to tap into 96 per cent of its wind energy potential, which, if harnessed, could accelerate India’s journey to achieving net-zero by 2070.

“We are in a pivotal phase for wind energy, and with consistent policy support that encourages domestic manufacturing and innovation including measures like strengthening RLMM requirements can position India as a global hub for renewable energy production,” he added.

Hosted jointly by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) and PDA Ventures, Windergy India is supported by the Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and NITI Aayog. It is also recognised under the Make in India initiative.

Windergy India 2024’s two-day conference, themed “Wind: Powering India’s Energy Transition”, will delve into the latest developments in the wind sector, showcase the best innovations and contribute to discussions on policy frameworks, technology trends, and investment strategies.

Senvion Wind Technology MD & CEO Amit Kansal said: “India’s wind energy sector is experiencing remarkable growth, with an installed capacity of over 47 gigawatts (GW) as of 2024. The trend towards hybrid wind-solar projects is changing the landscape. With the government’s goal of 140 GW of wind power by 2030 and recent investments exceeding $10 billion annually in renewable energy, this progress is critical to meeting India’s renewable energy targets and driving sustainable development.”

Wind Independent Power Producers Association (WIPPA) President Parag Sharma said that Windergy India continues to strengthen the wind industry’s role in India’s energy transition. With the total installed wind energy capacity crossing the 47 GW mark this August and the ambitious 140 GW target by 2030 on the horizon, the industry is at a pivotal juncture.

“While we are ready to ramp up capacities, decisive and consistent policy support, and timely PPAs are crucial in the immediate term to attract the investments that will drive deployments and bring smart innovation in the sector. Strategic collaborations, cost-reflective tariffs, and supportive market mechanisms will accelerate capacity addition, ensuring that wind energy plays a leading role in India’s renewable future,” he added.

