Rajith Nair and Prasanth Thankappan of Inntot Technologies, Divanshu Kumar of Solinas Integrity and Mansukhbhai Prajapati of Mitticool Clay Creation were declared winners of the 11th edition of the Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards 2022.

Established in 2011 by FMCG major Cavinkare and the Madras Management Association (MMA), the annual award is in memory of R Chinnikrishnan, who spearheaded innovations in the FMCG industry through his ‘sachet revolution’.

It aims to identify and recognise entrepreneurs who have made meaningful contributions to society through their innovations.

Winners’ profile

Kochi-based Inntot Technologies received the award for its contribution to digital radio broadcasting with the inherent advantage of high-quality audio for long-distance reception.

Solinas Integrity, an IIT-Madras incubated start-up, received the award for innovatively designing a septic tank cleaning robot to reduce human intervention while Gujarat-based Mitticool Clay Creation bagged the award for design, development and large-scale manufacture of non-electric eco-friendly refrigerator ‘Mitticool’.

“We are thrilled to be recognising these astounding innovations by entrepreneurs from across the country today in our city. Chinnikrishnan Innovation Awards over the years has brought to foray multiple innovators who continue to solve key challenges in the society,” said CK Ranganathan, CMD, Cavinkare Pvt Ltd, while addressing the awards ceremony held here on Saturday.

Alok B Sriram, Senior Managing Director & CEO, DCM Shriram Industries, presided over the event as the Chief Guest. The winners were awarded with ₹1 lakh cash reward.

