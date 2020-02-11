Winsome Diamonds fraud case: Jatin Mehta might have moved to Montenegro

The resolution of ballooning tax arrears
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery promoter Jatin Mehta, along with his family members, is suspected to have moved to the Balkan country of Montenegro in South-East Europe. The family faces a Red Corner Notice, and is being probed by Central agency sleuths for alleged bank fraud, said an Economic Times report.
According to a source cited in the ET report, a few companies floating in Montenegro’s capital Podgorica have links to Mehta and his family members. Two companies -- Pegasus Consultancy Ltd and Adamas International -- bearing registration numbers 50816580 and 50816614, respectively, were registered on the website of the registrar of companies, Podgorica.
The companies were registered on December 25, 2017. The ambassador of Pegasus Consultancy is Jatin Rajnikant Mehta.
Adamas International is 100 per cent owned by Jatin’s wife, Sonia. Boththe companies are in a similar business -- non-specialised wholesale trade. Additionally, theyare both headquartered at No 108, George Washington Boulevard, one of the most sought-after addresses in Podgorica.
Another limited liability company, Mehta Global, was registered in the same year. The company has Mehta’s close aide Munish Kumar as director, owning 100 per cent shares. It focusses on hospitality and hotel management.
Mehta’s Winsome is known to be India’s third-biggest corporate defaulter after Kingfisher Airlines and Punjab National Bank defaulter Nirav Modi. While investigation agencies managed to extract properties worth over ₹6,000 crore in the Nirav Modi scam, they didn’t get any leads in the Winsome Diamond case. The family managed to escape the proceedings, leaving no trail behind. It was later found that they might have landed in St Kitts.
Mehta is a diamond merchant based out of Gujarat. He owes more than ₹6,500 crore to a consortium of banks. In 2016, Winsome was declared a “wilful defaulter.”
The officer investigating the case believes that after the Mehta family’s escape from India, they expanded their business in different countries. While maintaining their traditional business of lab-grown diamonds, they ventured into real estate and have acquired lands to further the prospects, said the ET report.
At least four Central agencies — the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Income-Tax Department — are probing the Mehtas.
The CBI has piled more than 10 cases against the businessman. In 2018, it filed a charge-sheet against 21 people including Mehta and his wife Sonia. Two former CMDs of Canara Bank and 15 public servants were also charged with helping Mehta acquire the loan. Also, the CBI wrote to Interpol, urging it to issue a Red Corner Notice against Mehta.
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Nifty 50 February Futures (12,150)The Indian benchmarks has rebounded today, after facing downward pressure ...
A chunk of the insurance market consists of savings/investment products. Though Section 80C benefit is gone ...
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...