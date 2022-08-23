Winsupply sets up GDC in Hyderabad

Winsupply Inc, a US-based company with revenues of $7 billion, has set up a Global Development Centre in Hyderabad.

Christopher Schrameck, Senior Vice-President (IT) of Winsupply Inc, met Telangana IT and Industries Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, to discuss its expansion plans for the Hyderabad GDC. He said the centre would have 100 IT employees in the next two years.

Winsupply, which is based out of Dayton in the US, has interests in wholesale distribution for residential and commercial construction. “It owns a majority equity stake in over 650 companies in the US,” a government statement said.