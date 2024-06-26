Wipro 3D and Nikon SLM Solutions have announced a partnership to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing in India. Wipro 3D’s infrastructure and technical expertise will be combined with Nikon SLM Solutions’ selective laser melting technology to offer additive manufacturing services to multiple sectors, the companies stated.

Pratik Kumar, CEO of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) and Managing Director of Wipro Enterprises, said, “We are very pleased to embark on this strategic partnership between Wipro 3D and Nikon SLM Solutions, which underscores our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in additive manufacturing in India. By combining our strengths, we aim to advance industrial manufacturing and contribute significantly to India’s quest for self-reliance and technological advancement.”

Nikon SLM Solutions said its metal additive manufacturing systems can enable Indian manufacturers to produce complex metal parts efficiently and of a high quality.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wipro 3D to bring our advanced additive manufacturing technologies to the Indian market. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our vision of driving the future of manufacturing. By combining our expertise with Wipro 3D’s deep understanding of the local market, we aim to provide unparalleled value to our customers and contribute to the growth of additive manufacturing in India. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to a successful journey together,” said Sam O’Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions.

