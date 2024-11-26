Wipro has announced the extension of its work with Marelli, an automotive solutions player, for an additional four years. Sources close to the development revealed this will be a large deal.

Wipro FullStride Cloud will migrate Marelli’s Milan Data Centre and their local server rooms to the Cloud to centralise their operations to provide a more agile and stable ecosystem, the company said. The project will help reduce the time-to-market for Marelli’s products and services.

“We are excited to begin a new chapter in our strategic partnership with our trusted partner, Marelli. Our wide-ranging expertise alongside our deep understanding of their needs means we will deliver a modernization program tailored to their needs. Our relationship is built on mutual trust and a willingness to support them to realize their ambitions,” said Graziella Neuvéglise, Regional Head & Managing Director, Southern Europe, Wipro and Executive Sponsor Marelli.

Wipro claims the project will also enhance employee support services with AI-powered virtual assistants, providing vulnerability management services, and offer application maintenance services to optimize costs, and reduce the need for future reworks.

Vittorio Rossetti, Chief Digital Officer of Marelli, said “We have a long-standing partnership with Wipro. Over the years we have worked with them, the Wipro team has developed an in-depth understanding of our business, which combined with their technical expertise, will help us further develop and grow our IT infrastructure.”

