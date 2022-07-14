Wipro Consumer Care enters packaged food business

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting announced its foray into packaged foods business in India. The company expects to be one of the leading players in the snack food, spices and ready-to-eat market.

“Our decision to enter packaged food business would complement our existing categories in personal care, thus building a complete offering in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space in India. Our leadership changes align with our ambitions of being a significant and leading player in the FMCG space in all the markets we operate in,” said Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting

Anil Chugh to head food business

For the new category, the company has appointed Anil Chugh to head the food business. Consequently, Neeraj Khatri, head of Wipro Consumer Care’s Philippines entity, has been moved to the position of India and South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation (SAARC) head of Wipro Consumer Care business.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting recorded a revenue of ₹8,634 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022. Its flagship soap brand, Santoor recorded a revenue of more than ₹2,300 crore. It continues to be the second-largest selling soap in the country.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, a part of Wipro Enterprises, is among the leading FMCG businesses in India. Wipro Consumer Care’s business includes personal wash products, toiletries, facial care products, wellness products, home care products, electrical wire devices, Domestic and Commercial Lighting, and seating solutions. It has a presence across India, South-East Asia, and West Asia.