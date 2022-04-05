Wipro Consumer Care opens ₹300-crore new plant in Hyderabad

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting has opened a new factory in Maheshwaram here with an investment of ₹300 crore.

Wipro Consumer Care commenced construction in 2018 with the acquisition of 30 acres at Maheshwaram.

The company plans to produce Santoor soaps and Softouch fabric conditioners in the new factory, and would add manufacturing capability to produce Yardley talcum powder, Santoor hand wash and Giffy dish wash.

“At this facility, we have created direct and indirect employment of about 900 people; over 90 per cent of employees are locals and about 15 per cent are women,” Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting said in a release.

“We have a strong local vendor-base around our factory that has created employment for the local community,’‘ he added.