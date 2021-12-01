Wipro Consumer Care-Ventures invests in clean beauty D2C brand ‘Soulflower’

Wipro Consumer Care–Ventures, the venture capital fund of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, has signed an agreement to invest in Soulflower, a D2C company in the clean beauty space. Soulflower was started by Natasha Tuli, an entrepreneur focused on transforming the natural personal care category of face, body and hair care products.

The brand has unique formulations developed through robust R&D and sustainable manufacturing. The company caters to the increasing demand for high efficacy Farm2Face personal care solutions in the domestic and international markets.

Soulflower claims it is a pioneer to go beyond cruelty-free towards taking care of animals and nature at large, with a mission of offering consumers uncompromising quality and transparency of effective natural skin and hair care products.

Backing authentic brands

“Our investment in Soulflower is part of our strategy to support innovative D2C clean beauty brands. We want to back authentic brands that address the unique requirements of the consumers. Natasha has built her business on the principles of transparency and innovation. The brand has served over 1 million customers to date. This is the fifth investment of our fund, the earlier ones being MyGlamm, Ustraa, LetsShave and Onelife nutraceuticals,” Said Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Care–Ventures.

“The investment will enable Soulflower to further strengthen its position as a pioneer in the clean beauty cruelty-free segment. We are excited to be supported by Wipro Consumer Care. It helps us in our journey towards the rapid expansion of our e-commerce footprint. Making natural solutions for face, skin and hair accessible to everyone is our motto,” said Natasha Tuli, Founder and CEO, Soulflower.

The funds raised will be invested in increasing brand transparency for consumers by adopting technology in seed-to-skin, sustainable manufacturing, and pure ingredient sourcing from the Soulflower farm. Wipro Consumer Care didn’t disclose the quantum of investment made.

Soulflower has 200+ active SKUs positioned as mass premium across e-commerce channels. Soulflower, an Amazon propeller company, has already launched in international markets like the US, UK, UAE, Singapore, and Japan, witnessing robust growth and interest within this new global customer base.