Tech major Wipro’s Chief Technology Officer Subha Tatavarti has resigned with effect from the close of business hours of August 16, 2024, announced the company in an exchange filing.

“Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer, resigned from the services of the company to pursue opportunities outside Wipro,” the company said in the filing.

Wipro has seen a spate of exits in the recent past. On April 6, Thierry Delaporte had resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

In May, Chief Operating Officer Amit Choudhary stepped down to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. Sanjeev Jain replaced him. On May 10, Wipro’s Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) president Anis Chenchah resigned.

In 2023, close to 10 senior executives resigned including the high-profile exit of its Chief Financial Jatin Dalal. He joined Cognizant Technology Solutions soon after, only to be sued by his former employer. However, both parties settled the non-compete lawsuit, filed by Wipro, on July 9.

Senior leaders including chief growth officer Stephanie Trautman, and chief operations officer Sanjeev Singh, are among others who resigned in 2023.

Recently, Wipro Ltd elevated the roles of three senior executives, as new Chief Executive Officer Srini Pallia’s restructuring efforts continue. Nanda Kishore, currently the chief operating officer of Americas One, has been appointed chief of delivery and operational excellence, and will be reporting to Pallia.

Dilip Dialani elevated

Dilip Dialani, currently the vice-president for Wipro’s fullstride cloud, will be elevated as COO of Americas One, and will be taking over in Q3. Further, the company has elevated the role of Chief Information Security Officer, Aathir Ahad, as it aims to focus on information security and safeguarding data.

The Bengaluru-based IT major had reported 4.6 per cent increase in net to Rs 3,003 crore in the first quarter of FY25, and reported a 3.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue decline. Revenue from operations stood at ₹21,964 crore, registering a sequential decline of 1.1 per cent from last quarter’s ₹22,208 crore.

The company’s stock closed at Rs 488.95, down by 0.48 per cent at the BSE.

