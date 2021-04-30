Wipro enhances revenue guidance to 8-10% post Capco buy

Wipro has raised its revenue guidance for the first quarter expecting to grow sequentially at 8-10 per cent, an increase from 2-4 per cent forecast earlier this month.

Shares of Wipro jumped 4.5 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹511.95 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday following the company revising its revenue guidance. At the end of the trading session on the BSE, the company's stocks closed at ₹492.50, an increase of 2.65 per cent.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday, Wipro said consequent to the completion of global management and technology consultancy company, Capco, it expects revenues from its IT services business to be in the range of $2.32-2.36 billion for the current quarter.