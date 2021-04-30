Companies

Wipro enhances revenue guidance to 8-10% post Capco buy

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 30, 2021

Shares jumped 4.5% to hit a 52-week high of ₹511.95 on the BSE in intra-day trade

Wipro has raised its revenue guidance for the first quarter expecting to grow sequentially at 8-10 per cent, an increase from 2-4 per cent forecast earlier this month.

Shares of Wipro jumped 4.5 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹511.95 on the BSE in intra-day trade on Friday following the company revising its revenue guidance. At the end of the trading session on the BSE, the company's stocks closed at ₹492.50, an increase of 2.65 per cent.

In a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday, Wipro said consequent to the completion of global management and technology consultancy company, Capco, it expects revenues from its IT services business to be in the range of $2.32-2.36 billion for the current quarter.

Published on April 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.