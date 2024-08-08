Wipro Hydraulics, the hydraulic cylinder and components manufacturing business of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering has announced the acquisition with a US-based hydraulic cylinder manufacturer Columbus Hydraulics. The signing and closing of the acquisition were completed on the same day. The company refrained from disclosing acquisition details.

This acquisition looks to strengthen position in manufacturing capabilities in North America, said Pratik Kumar, CEO, of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering & Managing Director, Wipro Enterprises, in a release.

This is the second acquisition by the company in North America. The first was a agreement to acquire Mailhot Industries, a Canadian company. “This acquisition paves the way for exciting new opportunities by combining the expertise and resources from Columbus, Mailhot, and JARP”, added the spokesperson.

With this acquisition, Columbus brings 150 skilled employees and a plant spanning 120,000 square feet, which was established in 2020.

Sitaram Ganeshan, President, Wipro Hydraulics, stated, “This acquisition is a strategic move to complement our product and customer portfolio, to further our offerings in a broad range of hydraulic solutions for varied applications. Our combined skilled workforce will enable us to innovate for the current and future needs of our customers.”