Wipro Infrastructure and BEML sign MoU

Defence PSU BEML Ltd and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) have signed an MoU to work together in the areas of aerospace, industrial automation, 3-D printing, artificial intelligence and hydraulic system engineering.

The MoU entails the two firms working together on projects, products, systems, services and projects for DRDO Labs and other government entities in India as well as overseas. Key focus areas include aerospace components and parts through SEZ, metal additive manufacturing and design optimization for new critical aggregates, legacy components & spares, and process automation.

Signing the MoU, DK Hota, CMD of BEML, said: “This partnership will help both companies make a significant contribution to indigenisation and the ‘Make in India’ initiatives of the government.” “BEML has a strong lineage of being a heavy engineering company. Given our focus on emerging technologies like 3-D printing and industrial automation...we see invaluable synergies in partnering with BEML,” said Pratik Kumar, CEO of WIN.