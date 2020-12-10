Wipro Infrastructure Engineering acquires industrial automation firm PARI

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering’s Industrial Automation Business said on Thursday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PARI, India’s largest industrial automation company. The combined capabilities of Wipro and Pari will help broaden its offering, expand global footprint, and strengthen its ability to forge deeper customer relationships in India and overseas.

A statement from the company said PARI has deployed over 1,500 automated systems worldwide across more than 75 global customers. “PARI has a proven track record in providing turnkey automation solutions across sectors,” it said.

“We ventured into the Industrial Automation business with the vision to be among the leading players globally. Over the last few years, we have built significant capabilities and partnerships. With PARI’s addition to Wipro family, our combined strength makes us a complete industrial automation company capable of serving customers globally and offers significant growth opportunities in the future,” Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, said.