Companies

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering acquires industrial automation firm PARI

Our Bureau Bangalore | Updated on December 10, 2020 Published on December 10, 2020

Till date, PARI has deployed over 1,500 automated systems worldwide with over 75 global customers

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering’s Industrial Automation Business said on Thursday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PARI, India’s largest industrial automation company. The combined capabilities of Wipro and Pari will help broaden its offering, expand global footprint, and strengthen its ability to forge deeper customer relationships in India and overseas.

A statement from the company said PARI has deployed over 1,500 automated systems worldwide across more than 75 global customers. “PARI has a proven track record in providing turnkey automation solutions across sectors,” it said.

“We ventured into the Industrial Automation business with the vision to be among the leading players globally. Over the last few years, we have built significant capabilities and partnerships. With PARI’s addition to Wipro family, our combined strength makes us a complete industrial automation company capable of serving customers globally and offers significant growth opportunities in the future,” Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 10, 2020
Wipro Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.