Wipro joins WEF to promote culture of diversity and inclusion at workplace

Wipro Limited announced that it has joined the ‘Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative’ launched by the World Economic Forum to promote a culture of diversity, inclusion, equity and justice for people of all racial backgrounds in the workplace.

The initiative is aimed towards driving action and accountability for companies to confront racism at a systemic level, set new global standards for racial justice in business, and accomplish necessary policy changes for inclusion and advancement of professionals with under-represented racial and ethnic identities.

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro said: “We will do everything we can to help us all rise up and, together, strive for racial justice. Wipro seeks to access as many different resources as possible, to learn from them, and introduce inclusive practices into our hiring, retention and employee growth approach.”

“By joining the Forum’s Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative, we hope to cross-pollinate ideas with fellow industry leaders who are philosophically aligned with this belief, and accordingly help develop a set of industry standards and best practices.”