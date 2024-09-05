IT major Wipro, which has collaborated with several Indian healthcare organisations in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad, is harnessing AI to improve diagnostic efficiency and accuracy, thereby transforming practices for enhanced outcomes and cost-effectiveness, Gaurica Chacko, Vice-President and Global Head, Life Sciences – Domain & Consulting, Wipro Ltd, told businessline.

“Leveraging cost arbitrage through AI can lead to substantial productivity enhancements, particularly in medical diagnostics,” said Chacko. Elaborating on the use cases, she said AI is optimising diagnostic modalities.

The conventional approach to breast cancer screening, which typically involves 2D mammography, does not cater to the needs of all patients. For instance, many women with dense breast tissues may derive greater benefits from ultrasound screenings. Using AI to analyse and match patient-specific parameters like tissue density, physicians can accurately determine the most appropriate diagnostic test for each patient right from the outset, she explained.

“This precision in initial test selection represents a significant cost-saving measure for the healthcare system by obviating the need for subsequent follow-up scans. Moreover, it alleviates the workload and potential burnout experienced by radiologists and support staff, while simultaneously enhancing diagnostic accuracy. This conserves healthcare resources and ensures patient peace of mind,” she noted.

On the commercial side, assets and accelerators arebeing leveraged to improve the experience of healthcare practitioners and the patient community engaging with these life sciences companies. On the payer-provider side, she added these tools can reduce the burden of administrative tasks, and improve early diagnostic, detection, and identification across disease stages.

Not risk free

However, incorporating AI in healthcare is not free of risks. “The fundamental risk is that data is not neutral,” she noted. Data is historically located. But with AI, you can identify these trends, situate these gaps, and seek additional information that can provide a more balanced perspective.

“Internationally, our partnerships extend to leading healthcare players and providers, both in the public and private sectors,” Chacko stated.

Additionally, the organisation said it has partnered with nine of the top 10 healthcare players in the US.

In the company’s Q1 FY25 earnings conference call, Wipro CEO and MD Srini Pallia shared an example where, in the healthcare sector, Wipro was selected by a leading US-based health solutions company to help them comply with CMS guidelines. “Our consulting-led AI-powered industry solution will seamlessly integrate CMS provisions into billing and various other processes. This will simplify prescription cost management for all the members,” he said.

Wipro said, in the first quarter, its healthcare sector contributed 13.9 per cent to its overall revenue, making it the third largest vertical by revenue share. This number increased by 7 per cent year on year (YoY) from the corresponding quarter in FY24.