Wipro repurposes Pune IT facility to 450-bed Covid-19 hospital

Wipro Ltd will repurpose one of its IT campuses in Hinjewadi, Pune, to a 450-bed intermediary care Covid-19 hospital in four weeks and hand it over to the State by May 30.

The hospital will be converted back to an IT facility after a year, said the Bengaluru-based company, which signed a memorandum of understanding for the same.

The 450-bed hospital, to be equipped to treat moderate cases, will include 12 beds to stabilise critical patients before shifting them to a tertiary care facility. This is an independent, isolated Covid-19 dedicated complex that also includes 24 rooms to accommodate doctors and medical staff.

“This humanitarian contribution by Wipro will further strengthen our medical infrastructure and benefit the medical fraternity who are at the forefront of our fight against the pandemic,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Wipro will provide the physical infrastructure, medical furniture and equipment besides appointing an administrator and skeletal support staff to help operationalise the hospital quickly with the required medical professionals.

“We are completely committed to supporting the country’s response to the pandemic and believe that we must all work together to deal with this crisis and minimise its human impact. We stand firmly with the Government of Maharashtra in its battle against Covid-19,” said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro, said.

Early in April, Wipro, Wipro Enterprises and Azim Premji Foundation, together committed ₹1,125 crore towards tackling the Covid-19 crisis.

Wipro and Azim Premji Foundation are carrying out crisis related humanitarian and healthcare relief work in Maharashtra across Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad-Waluj, Amalner, Ahmednagar, Akola, Beed, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. The relief work has so far touched over 34 lakh beneficiaries across India, it added.