Wipro to announce Q4 results on April 15

IT major Wipro said on Tuesday that it will announce its fourth quarter results on April 15. There are speculations that announcement of corporate earnings for March quarter could be delayed given the ongoing lockdown amid Covid-19 outbreak.
“Wipro Ltd will announce results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 after stock market trading hours in India,” Wipro said in a regulatory filing. The company, however, did not specify the date for the announcement of its financial results for 2019-20.
Its peers like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and HCL Technologies are yet to come up with the dates for announcing their financial results.
Markets regulator SEBI has also given relaxation of 45 days to companies for filing fourth quarter results and one-month extension to file results for 2019-20. Besides, relaxation of one month has been given for filing quarterly corporate governance report and three week each for shareholding pattern and statement of investor complaint reports.
Operations of businesses across the world have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed thousands of lives. In India, 114 deaths have been reported, while there were about 4,000 live cases of Covid-19.
The government, on March 24, had announced a complete lockdown in the country for 21 days to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Most individuals have been asked to work from home to ensure business continuity and only skeletal staff has been allowed to be on premises to run critical operations at IT and IT-enabled services organisations.
