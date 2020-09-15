Wipro to provide commercial engineering services OpenNESS toolkit globally

Wipro Limited, a global IT, consulting and business process services company, will provide commercial engineering services for the Open Network Edge Services Software (OpenNESS) toolkit globally.

OpenNESS, is a multi-access edge computing software toolkit that was developed by Intel and allows developers to create and deploy applications at the network edge or on-premise edge locations.

KR Sanjiv, Chief Technology Officer, Wipro Limited said, “Our collaboration with Intel will help build 5G solutions enabled by edge computing that will power industry applications, deliver superior experiences and drive business efficiencies. Intelligence closer to the source of data will help us re-imagine business applications for our clients. We are excited to deliver commercial support services globally for OpenNESS.”