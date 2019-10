Wipro beat estimates to post a 35 per cent increase in net income to Rs 2,556 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal.

The company's gross revenue was ₹1,5130 crore, an increase of 4 per cent year on year.

Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, CEO and Managing Director said, “We had a good in-quarter execution on both revenues and margins. The overall growth was broad based with 6 out of 7 industry verticals growing on a YoY basis and we signed a large deal in India aligned to our strategy