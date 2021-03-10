Wistron: Karnataka Industries Minister interacts with employees of violence-hit unit

Violence in industries affects the lives of thousands of employees and their families, emphasised Jagadish Shettar, Karnataka Minister for Major and Medium Industries, interacting with employees of the violence-hit Wistron unit.

On Wednesday, Shettar along with senior officials visited Wistron - a Taiwanese company, manufacturer of Apple iPhones, in Narasapura Industrial Area in Kolar District and interacted with the employees and company’s management and said these kinds of incidents should not occur.

Advising employees, he said “If any problem arises in the future, bring the matter to the notice of the district administration and authorities concerned.” Wistron recently re-started production.

The workers explained that thousands of them had been put to hardship due to the “indignation of a few people”.

Shettar said that no problem can be solved if unnecessary incidents like violence occur. “The factory was forced to shut down due to violence. Also, thousands of workers were at a loss to understand the issue. If any issues arise in the next few days, you should inform your bosses first to get it addressed. When there is no solution, he advised them of contacting government officials,” he added.

Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Industries and Commerce said that officers should visit the industrial units frequently and advise on the facilities and the work to be done there and listen to the hardships of the workers.

KIADB CEO Shivshankar, Industries Commissioner Gunjan Krishna, Managing Director of Wistron Sudipto Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Kolar and Superintendent of Police B K Pavithra, Chief Engineer of KIADB, were present at the interaction.