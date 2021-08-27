With 3 directors to be re-appointed, no major rejig at Tata Sons board

There is no major rejig of Tata Sons’ board with three directors set to be reappointed.

While Saurabh Agrawal and Ralf Speth have been nominated to be reappointed as Directors, Tata Sons proposes to continue with Harish Manwani as an independent director.

Tata Sons is set to hold its 103rd Annual General Meeting on September 14 where this will be put up for approval from shareholders.

Tata Sons said in its annual report that Speth and Agrawal have offered themselves for re-appointment.

While Aggarwal is currently the Executive Director, Speth is a non-executive director. Agarwal first joined the board in November 2017 and Speth in October 2016.

Both have long years of experience and are on the boards of several companies.

Agarwal, who is 51 years old, has been on the board of at least 10 companies including Tata Steel, Voltas, and Tata Power.

Speth, with rich experience in the areas of production, quality and product planning, has been on the board of Jaguar Land Rover, TVS Motors and Hero.

Tata Sons also said that Farida Khambata, who was part of the audit committee, would no longer be a part of the board. “Consequent upon cessation of Farida Khambata, as a director of the company with effect from March 31, 2021, she ceased to be a member of the Audit Committee. The board has appointed Harish Manwani as a Member of the Audit Committee,” the annual report said.

It did not specify who will replace Khambata on the board.

Earlier reports had suggested that Noel Tata could find a place on the Tata Sons board.

The name of former Citi India Chief Executive Officer Pramit Jhaveri was also doing the rounds.