With Grofers entering the whistle-stop delivery space, Swiggy, Dunzo could feel the heat

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
With the grocery delivery platform Grofers launching rapid deliveries within a time frame of 15 minutes, the instant grocery delivery space could see a turf-war among the contenders.
The pandemic has brought a shift in consumer behaviour from seeking discounts to choosing convenience. This has opened up the market for instant grocery delivery services like Dunzo and Swiggy Instamart. While Swiggy plans to invest heavily in its non-food delivery verticals, Grofers announced on Wednesday that it will also foray into the market.
In a company blog post, Grofers co-founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the launch of its 15-minute deliveries in Gurugram. “Our work over the last five years allowed us the tools and the privilege of enabling an ecosystem that could promise to deliver groceries to every household in Gurgaon within 15 minutes,” Dhindsa said.
Commenting on the importance of speed in the instant grocery delivery or quick commerce segment, Mukesh Kumar of RedSeer told BusinessLine that European quick commerce companies like Gorillas are able to offer 10-15 minute deliveries. However, in India, getting to 10-15 minute delivery time is logistically challenging.
“Given, our infrastructure is not built that way and we have traffic problems in most cities, the quality of roads are not good and so on. However, 20-minute deliveries are possible here, which in some cases are done by Dunzo and Swiggy Instamart,” he added. Dunzo and Swiggy Instamart claim a delivery time of about 30 minutes on their website.
Further, talking about the key factors that would help any player establish dominance in the quick commerce segment, Kumar said, “speed, selection, and reliability are the key aspects to win the market in this segment.” The consulting firm’s consumer surveys with mid-to-high income households in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai showed that convenience of ordering and speed of delivery are the most important criteria for customers making unplanned purchases online.
In an attempt to build such an infrastructure, Grofers has been using its network of partners in Gurugram to directly source products from brands. The company has also started an express partners program to set up micro-fulfilment centres or dark stores across the city. Express partners are required to have a ground floor commercial property with over 2500-3500 square feet parking space for about 20 bikes, and space to park a 14-foot truck or canter. The 2500-3500 square feet micro-fulfilment centres or dark stores are characteristic to companies operating in quick delivery space.
“The second most important factor of a quick commerce business is a network of dark stores or micro-fulfilment centres. Both Swiggy Instamart and Dunzo started with a marketplace model for quick commerce deliveries but are now moving towards a dark store model (for instance, Dunzo started Dunzo Daily), where they are able to control the availability and quality of their product catalogue,” said Kumar.
The Grofers’ announcement comes in the background of Swiggy’s commitment to double down on its non-food delivery businesses like Instamart. Swiggy’s CEO Sriharsha Majety recently said in a press statement that they will be investing a big part of their $1.25 billion fund-raisings in non-food businesses. Majety added that these verticals have witnessed tremendous growth in the past 15 months of the pandemic.
Grofers’ Dhindsa also noted a growing consumer demand in his blog post. He said, “when the first wave of the current pandemic hit…we recognised that our users’ needs were distributed throughout the month when they needed to access grocery services for many use cases.” The company claims that over 7,000 households in Gurugram have used Grofers’ quick delivery product on July 26.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
All eyes are on the Olympics, but away from the glare in England, a new format tournament threatens to disrupt ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...