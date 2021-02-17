With renewable power, Ashok Leyland cuts its carbon footprint by 60 per cent

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland has announced that it has increased the sourcing of clean energy to 60 per cent for its countrywide operations.
Now 75 per cent of its energy consumption in Tamil Nadu and 60 per cent throughout India is procured through the solar rooftop, solar ground-mounted and wind-based renewable energy, said a company statement.
Hinduja Renewables, part of the Hinduja Group, is focussed on building sustainable and clean energy plants in India and has built a solar plant for Ashok Leyland, with a capacity of 75 MW, located in Sivagangai district, in Tamil Nadu. This plant is one of the largest group captive solar plants in India serving a single client. The plant is expected to generate over 120 million units of power annually.
“With the start of operations of the Vepancolum Solar Plant (Sivagangai), we have taken a massive leap in reducing our carbon footprint – of the total energy requirement, we will achieve renewable energy consumption of 75 per cent in Tamil Nadu and 60 per cent throughout India. Sourcing energy from this captive solar power plant will ensure abatement of 85,000 tonnes of carbon emissions which is equal to planting 1,57,487 trees, annually. We are committed to this path of sustainability,” said Vipin Sondhi, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland.
Also, Ashok Leyland’s headquarters in Chennai, India has been awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Platinum building Certificate. All plants of Ashok Leyland harvest rainwater and have low flow water systems to minimise water consumption and recycle all waste to avoid it going to the landfills. This has led Ashok Leyland to be a net water positive company.
