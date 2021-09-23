With Taigun launch, VW eyes 10% market share in mid-SUV market

Volkswagen India on Thursday said it is targeting around 10 per cent market share of the mid-size sports utility vehicle (SUV) market by next year, which is right now ruled by two Korean subsidiaries – Hyundai Motor India and Kia India.

“Our target is to get at least a 10 per cent share of the segment of mid-size SUV in India from next year onwards. This year anyway, we are launching at the end of quarter three and this (target) is applicable for next year. Frankly, we can sell more,” Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said on the sidelines of the Taigun SUV launch here.

Priced between ₹10.50 lakh and ₹17.50 lakh, Taigun is the first product under VW’s India 2.0 project, which was announced in 2018. It had announced an investment of €1 billion between 2019 and 2021 for the project. The German group company had also set a target of garnering five per cent of Indian passenger vehicles market by 2025 with group firm Skoda Auto taking the lead.

Gupta said the Taigun has already received with 12,221 pre-launch bookings so far. The mid-size SUV market is ruled by Korean companies Hyundai and Kia with the Creta and Seltos, respectively. While the Creta sells around 12,000 units a month on an average, the Seltos contributes around 8,500 units a month.

Other features

The Taigun is powered by VW’s globally acclaimed TSI technology and will be available in a 1.5L TSI EVO engine and 1.0L TSI engine. While the 1.5L TSI EVO will be mated to a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG transmission, the 1.0L TSI engine will be combined with the 6-speed manual and automatic transmission, the company said.

The mid-SUV comes equipped with the standard 4-years/ 100,000 km warranty extendable up to 7 years, 4-year road-side assistance extendable up to 10 years and 3-free services. Customers can also purchase the service value packages starting at ₹21,999, it added.