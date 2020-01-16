WNS has posted a consolidated net profit of $30.9 million in Q3

WNS has posted a consolidated net profit of $30.9 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, an 8.04 per cent rise from $28.6 million recorded during the same period a year ago.

This is nearly flat, compared with a net profit of $28.7 million recorded in the sequential second quarter ended September 30.

During the quarter under review, the NYSE-listed Business Process Management (BPM) firm’s adjusted net income rose to $40.9 million, compared with $38 million recorded in third quarter of last year, WNS said in a statement.

“WNS’ differentiated capabilities in the BPM marketplace are resonating well with both existing and prospective clients, enabling the company to continue delivering solid financial and operating results. In Q3, net revenue grew 16 per cent year-on-year on both a reported and constant currency basis, driven by balanced, broad-based business momentum across verticals and service offerings,” WNS Group Chief Executive Officer Keshav R. Murugesh said.

The firm’s net revenue stood at $228.2 million, up 16.5 per cent year-on-year from $195.9 million. Its global headcount stood at 44,011 as of December 31, of which Indian headcount was at 28,030. WNS gets 52.8 per cent of its revenue from India.

Over the past four years, WNS has added 104 new clients, expanded 172 existing relationships, and renewed or extended 248 contracts. The company has increased the number of clients generating over $1 million in revenue to 128 from 82.

WNS ended Q3 with $280.1 million in cash and investments, it added.