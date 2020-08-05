Wockhardt, Biogetica collaborate to develop immunity booster against Covid

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Wockhardt Foundation, a drug-maker pharmaceutical that has entered into an agreement with the UK government to “fill-finish” Covid-19 vaccines, has partnered with Biogetica, the collective of doctors, scientists and healers. The partnership will conduct multidisciplinary research into remedies and strategies to effectively combat the novel coronavirus, as per the joint official release.
The research to develop the remedy is being conducted under Corival Life Sciences, which has a one-of-its-kind partnership between global leaders in the field of Natural & Pharmaceutical Medicines, the release noted.
Corival Life Sciences has gathered data from across the world to analyse that countries using certain herbal protocols for coronavirus treatment and prevention have the lowest mortality rates. These include Kerala and Goa in India, Madagascar in the Central African Republic, and Ghana in Africa.
Further, numerous studies have also shown efficacy for these herbs in trials done on patients in computer models, and in test tubes, the release mentioned.
Under the tag of Corival Life Sciences, the researchers are developing an immunity booster named Immunofree, which will be the combination of nutraceuticals herbal extracts.
The release claim that Immunofree will work to boost immunity and will potentially work to protect organs, docking, inflammation, coagulopathy and bronchodilation.
Numerous renowned doctors and scientists from across the globe have come together to design ‘Immunofree’. This includes Apruve Mehra PHD; Dr Vijay Kamat- Medical Director, Biogetica; scientific team from Spain’s Equisalud laboratory; and Dr Vijay Kushvaha, renowned Ayurvedic Physician from Maharashtra.
Valuable inputs for the trial have come in from Dr Madan Thangavelu from Cambridge, who is a Gene Biologist, and Dr Vanita Sharma,Deputy Chair, Complementary Health IRC, SkillsIQ Department of Education, Skills and Employment, Australia.
Trials are being conducted by renowned global Clinical Trials Firm MGCTS that have prior experience of managing over 100 clinical trials.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors can consider two-year cumulative FDs which offer 7 per cent return
₹1041 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100010551075 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...