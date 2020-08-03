Wockhardt in deal with UK government for Covid-19 vaccine

Drugmaker Wockhardt has entered into an agreement with the UK government to “fill finish” Covid-19 vaccines.

The manufacturing will be undertaken at the plant of CP Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Wockhardt based in Wrexham, North Wales, the company said.

As per the terms of the agreement, the company has reserved manufacturing capacity to allow for the supply of multiple vaccines to the UK government in its fight against Covid-19, including AZD1222, the vaccine co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spinout company, Vaccitech, and licensed by AstraZeneca.

Habil Khorakiwala, Founder Chairman of Wockhardt, said that they were in talks with the Indian government as well for similar arrangements when a vaccine is available.