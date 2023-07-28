Drugmaker Wockhardt has said that Guardian Finance Private Limited, had wrongfully invoked a pledge on 20,00,000 shares, before the disbursal of any amount pursuant to the loan agreement and without a notice or intimation of any default under the loan or invocation of pledge to the borrowing entities.

Some members of Wockhardt’s promoter group had entered into an agreement for a loan against share facility and had accordingly pledged certain shares of Wockhardt Limited with Guardian Finance, an NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India, Wockhardt informed the stock exchanges.

“Further we have been informed by the Promoter entities, till date, Guardian Finance Private Limited has only partly disbursed a portion of the total loan amount on 26th July and 27th July, i.e., only after the invocation of pledge (July 24).” it added.

According to letter seeking a reversal on the action the promoter entities said, “The loan was partially disbursed (₹7.42 crore out of the sanctioned ₹57 crore) on July 26, 2023. The Lender invoked the pledge on July 24, 2023 prior to disbursement of any amount of the loan. Invocation of pledge before disbursement clearly unjustified unlawful and questions the motive of the Lenders and points to potential malafide intentions. ”The promoter entities include Humuza Consultants, Lysithea Consultants and Amalthea Consultants.

The concerned promoter entities have initiated steps seeking clarification on the action and recovery of the “wrongfully transferred shares”, the company told BSE. They are also contemplating a formal complaint to regulatory authorities including the RBI for the breach, in addition to remedies and relief available to the pledgor and borrowers under contract and law, it added.

“The invocation of pledge of shares valued at approximately INR 48.80 crores (as on 24th July 2023) without even disbursing any amount is clearly unjustified, disproportionate and a material breach of the loan disbursed and in gross violation of the loan agreement and potentially with malafide intentions.” the promoter entities letter said.

Wockhardt said its promoters were confident that the shares “wrongfully transferred” by Guardian Finance will soon be reversed to the original owners. “Any dealings with these shares would be subject to litigations and prospective purchasers of these shares would be strictly dealt with in accordance with law and contract,” it added.

