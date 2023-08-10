Cookware and premium kitchen appliances manufacturer Wonderchef will establish 50 exclusive stores nationwide by 2025. Presently, the company operates 26 exclusive stores.

Additionally, the company has a presence in about 15,000 multi-brand stores and over 2,500 modern trade outlets. Going forward, it plans to expand its reach to 25,000 multi-brand stores and 3,500 modern trade stores in the next two years.

Its new outlet, based on European sensibilities in tune with the brand’s design and quality standards. The strategic move will enable more customers to access its premium kitchenware products with ease, the company said in a release.

“With our focus on product innovation, retail expansion, and omnichannel development, we are confident of achieving about 30 percent growth yet again this fiscal year. We are looking forward to the brand surpassing the ₹700 crore mark this fiscal as we continue to bring joy and convenience to kitchens around the nation,” said Ravi Saxena, Founder, and CEO, Wonderchef.

The company’s presence has also expanded beyond the domestic market and is now available in approximately 25 countries across five continents. The company’s global expansion showcases its ability to deliver quality products and innovative kitchen solutions to customers across the world.

With the vision of reaching out to more customers and offering them exceptional kitchen solutions, it offers over 600 products.