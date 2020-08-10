Wonderla Holidays to expand food takeaway biz across the South

Add some zest to your next Zoom call
Wonderla Holidays Ltd, an amusement park operator, after tasting success in its food takeaway business, ‘Wonder Kitchen’, is now planning to open in Bengaluru and Kerala.
The company started Wonder Kitchen at Kengeri Satellite Town on the outskirts of Bengaluru on June 17. The second outlet is expected to be opened in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, on August 15.
Similarly, the company is planning to enter into Kerala and is planning to open in Kakkanad, Kochi, during September and thereafter in Hyderabad.
“To overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, Wonderla Holidays is leveraging its vast and varied experience in food business gained over a long period through its multicuisine offerings in the restaurants in its Parks and Bangalore Resort,” said George Joseph, Joint Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays.
During lockdown, the company managed to control the operating expenses. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2020-21, the company was able to limit its operating expenses to ₹11.90 crore as against ₹49.03 crore during the corresponding period last year.
The company also took various cost rationalisation initiatives in the areas of payroll, advertising and marketing and other overheads including deferral of avoidable operating costs, through which the management could bring down cashburn significantly.
Wonderla Holidays’ operations were shut down from March 2020 in accordance with the safety and precautionary instructions outlined by the State and Central Governments to prevent and contain the spread of Covid-19.
“Accordingly, Kochi Park was closed from March 11, 2020. Thereafter Bengaluru, Hyderabad Parks and the Resort were closed from 14th/15th March. As the spread of pandemic is continuing, the business for the Q1 was fully impacted with Nil operating revenue,” company release said.
“Accordingly, the performance for the Quarter ended June 30, 2020 has resulted in a loss of ₹14.51 crore against ₹42.03 crore Profit After Tax declared by the company during the corresponding period of last fiscal,” it added.
Commenting on the results, George Joseph, Joint Managing Director, said, “Our company has been historically profitable and the loss reported in Q1 is solely on account of closure of business due to Covid pandemic.”
He further added that with the gradual opening up of the different segments of the economy, they expect that the authorities will soon permit reopening of parks with strict health, safety and preventive protocol. “We are continuously exploring ways and means to provide energising fun to our guests with all safety and preventive protocol.”
Currently, the company is utilising the period of ‘no activity’ for strategising the way forward in areas of digital marketing, loyalty programme, customer relationship management, data analytics, employee training on the new health and safety protocol, etc.
