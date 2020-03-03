Companies

WoodenStreet to invest 15 crore for expansion

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 03, 2020 Published on March 03, 2020

WoodenStreet, a custom furniture startup, will invest about Rs 10–15 crore in the next 12–18 months to set up additional stores in South India, even as it opened two experience stores in Hyderabad.

The company has invested about Rs 5 crore for the experience stores, located at Banjara Hills and Miyapur, WoodenStreet said in a statement.

These experience stores are aimed towards making quality custom furniture options accessible to the varied populace of South India, it said.

Published on March 03, 2020
startups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
How Shoppers Stop is acing the retail game against younger rivals