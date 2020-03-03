WoodenStreet to invest 15 crore for expansion

WoodenStreet, a custom furniture startup, will invest about Rs 10–15 crore in the next 12–18 months to set up additional stores in South India, even as it opened two experience stores in Hyderabad.

The company has invested about Rs 5 crore for the experience stores, located at Banjara Hills and Miyapur, WoodenStreet said in a statement.

These experience stores are aimed towards making quality custom furniture options accessible to the varied populace of South India, it said.