Work on TNPL’s ₹1,100-cr phase-I mill expansion starts

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd is embarking on the first phase of its Mill Expansion Plan (MEP) with an outlay of ₹1,100 crore at its Mondipatti unit in Tiruchirapalli District.

The Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday flagged off the commencement of works for the capacity expansion through video conference at the Secretariat.

TNPL has planned to enhance the capacity of its Unit II at Mondipatti village by 1,65,000 tonnes of paper per annum, by installing a Paper Machine along with a captive pulping facility, at an estimated capital outlay of ₹2,520 crore in two phases.

The project will feature the installation of a state-of-the-art 400 tpd chemical hardwood pulping along with chemical recovery facility and augmentation of service utilities viz, captive power plant and wastewater treatment plant. Phase 1 expansion is expected to be completed by May 2021.

With the implementation of the expansion plan, the overall paper and packaging board production capacity in Unit I (in Karur District) and Unit II of TNPL will be increased to 7,65,000 tonnes per annum from the current 6,00,000 tonnes along with pulping facilities.

The Chief Minister also unveiled TNPL’s stamp on the occasion.