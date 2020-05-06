Work, workforce, workplace take new avatars

As the world copes with the uncertainty of the pandemic, India Inc, too, has been working overtime, formulating its response to the crisis. With government regulations evolving in a bid to flatten the curve and economic disruption across industries, traditional ways of working have been usurped to a great extent.

The ‘Future of Work’ comprises three equally important dimensions — Work (what can be automated), Workforce (who can do the work) and Workplace (where is the work done).

Has the current crisis accelerated the Future of Work?

Traditionally, the pace at which people, businesses and public policy have changed has been slower than the pace of technology evolution. With the current crisis forcing change, we asked CXOs if they see the change being sustainable, and they answered in a strong affirmative.

The acceleration of the Future of Work seems to have been due to a breakdown of legacy mindsets, digital adoption and new demands being placed on businesses and employees. The pandemic has forced businesses and public policy to significantly revamp their digital programmes.

Beyond response phase

Automation and cognitive technology investments have not been a focus area during the crisis since leaders are largely in the ‘respond’ phase. However, we see key shifts in the way workforce and workplace are perceived:

1) Businesses have started thinking about alternative workforce models and leveraging the gig economy

2) The idea of a hybrid workplace (physical and remote) is gaining traction and policy changes are already underway

Working from home is the new normal. How is India Inc coping?

To test our hypotheses, we studied 42 reputed Indian organisations through a combination of survey and one-on-one conversations with CXOs. We identified seven key learnings from the current crisis, which could potentially accelerate the Future of Work in India.

1. Business continuity challenges: A collaborative effort was required to minimise disruption arising from attachment to physical assets, lack of IT infrastructure and social structure. Around 55 per cent of the CXOs agreed that their IT infrastructure fell short of facilitating a smooth transition to remote working. Around 40 per cent have already initiated a review of how roles can be redesigned to minimise attachment to physical assets (heavy machinery, confidential systems).

2. Adoption of collaboration tools: The key shift seems to have been in the adoption of, rather than investment in, virtual tools for collaboration: Around 75 per cent of the CXOs said they did not have to invest in new platforms for virtual collaboration; instead, they saw a surge in their ‘forced adoption’. Around 60 per cent stated collaboration seems to have significantly increased and decision making is more efficient.

3. Workforce productivity: Leaders believe that individual employee productivity has, in part, increased as a result of remote working. Around 70 per cent of the CXOs reported ‘no impact’ or increase in individual employee productivity. Disruption to the workplace has placed greater demand on the operations, IT and HR teams, as they had to play a larger role in facilitating remote working.

4. Employee wellness and learning: While the crisis has propelled greater focus on the physical well-being of employees, over 70 per cent of the CXOs confirmed their organisations have set up helplines to counsel workforce and their families through the crisis and designed virtual engagement touch points for groups with higher risk of isolation anxiety. CXOs reported a 3x increase in training efforts, as organisations leverage virtual channels to impart future-ready skills.

5. Everyone in together: Around 90 per cent of the CXOs said the workforce is putting in more working hours and there has been significantly less absenteeism during the crisis. Also, 72 per cent believed that the role of the team lead is going to be the most important in guiding the organisation through the change.

6. Agility, a key lever of success: Around 60 per cent of the CXOs felt that the breakdown of traditional organisation structures helped them reorganise based on priorities. About 85 per cent stated that the agility of their workforce in adapting to the new ways of working surprised them the most, and was the one big takeaway from the crisis. Organisations that proactively created empowered teams to facilitate large-scale migration to virtual working reported lower disruption.

7. Gig workforce: Around 60 per cent of the organisations are evaluating increasing the share of gig workers — 40 per cent said they will reduce dependence/maintain status quo, and favour a full-time workforce.

Sustaining change

How will organisations sustain the change as the journey goes from ‘respond’ to ‘recover’ to ‘thrive’?

The move from ‘responding to the crises’ to ‘thriving in the new normal’ is likely to depend on how successfully organisations take their learnings into the future. These learnings need to be applied across all three levers of the Future of Work — Work, Workplace and Workforce.

Work options

1. Routine automation: Using automation for improving efficiency of routine, repetitive tasks and process steps on a need basis.

2. Systemic automation: Deploying robotic process automation (RPA) to redesign processes by eliminating redundancies and redirecting human involvement towards cognitive requirements.

3. Exponential automation: Leveraging technologies like machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) for perception- and judgment-based tasks to mitigate dependency on external factors and accelerate growth.

Workforce options

1. Fully traditional workforce: The workforce which is on full-time employment contract and engaged in routine business activities.

2. Hybrid workforce: Limited alternative employment models like third-party contracting, mainly with the view to optimise costs, with a predominantly full-time workforce.

3. Augmented workforce: Fit-for-purpose employment models, with freelancers, consultants and contractual for specific roles that are time/project-based, require niche skills and can be managed remotely.

Workplace options

1. Physical workplace: Operating with the traditional workplace model, heavily dependent on physical proximity of employees to get work done.

2. ‘Phygital’ workplace: Earmarking work/roles that can leverage digital platforms and virtual working while doing the core work in a physical environment.

3. Digital workplace: Reorganising traditional structures and ways of working to utilise the full potential of a digitally connected, hybrid workplace.

The current crisis presented organisations with an opportunity to move to newer workplace and workforce models, with many decisions being accelerated to support business continuity. The CXOs we spoke to believe the changes are likely here to stay. Organisations moving to the Future of Work are likely to see it emerge as a lever of competitive advantage in a post-Covid world, and they should consider redesigning work across the three levers, keeping the work humans do best at the centre.

Let’s get to work.

Ghose is Partner, and Kolur and Dwivedi are Directors, Deloitte India