Workers’ unrest erupts at BMW’s luxury car plant near Chennai

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Labour unrest cropped up at German luxury carmaker BMW’s factory at the Mahindra City near Chennai after some members of the BMW India Staff and Employees Union were barred from entering the factory premises.
The workers’ union alleged that the management was putting new restrictions on workers who have been following all the conditions put out by the latter.
A union official said the management wanted workers to sign a document before entering the factory premises. The management alleged that there was constant increase in mobile usage in the shop floor and discipline and workplace safety were being violated. Production norms that have been agreed upon for improving the productivity, were not being adhered to.
“To ensure productivity, discipline and workplace safety, starting from August 25, the associates are requested to sign the said undertaking before entering the factory premises,” said the management’s document, which was shared with the BusinessLine.
As workers refused to sign the document, they were barred from entering the premises and that led to some unrest near the factory.
Meanwhile, workers were also upset with the management’s behaviour of granting leave of absence to nine office bearers of the union from August 23 until further notice. The management alleged that employees were in discussion with office bearers of BMW India Staff and Employees Union during working hours with regard to the wage settlement and that was impairing the day-to-day production activities.
They were not placed under suspension and continue to be on the rolls of the factory.
The ‘forced leave of absence’ to union office bearers is reported to have caused unrest as union members expressed disappointment over the management’s behaviour at a time when the wage settlement process was going on smoothly based on the advice of the Labour Office.
Meanwhile, the company said, in a statement that BMW Plant Chennai was in the process of settling the wage agreement with the union and is constructively working with the union to reach a common understanding.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...