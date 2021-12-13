Worldline launches card tokenisation solution

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
Worldline on Monday announced the launch of its ‘Tokenisation Solution’ to enable businesses to meet RBI norms on online card data storage.
“Full-Service Tokenisation solution by Worldline is built in partnership with major card networks including Visa, Mastercard and RuPay along with leading issuing banks,” it said in a statement, adding that it has developed a fully interoperable plug-and-play solution to enable card on file tokenisation using single integration.
Also read: Paytm brings its card-on-file tokenisation to Myntra, Oyo, Domino's, others
Businesses will be able to enable Worldline Tokenisation solution with minimal technical upgrades and continue to offer seamless payment experience to their customers in compliance with the latest guidelines, it further said.
Jagdish Kumar, VP – Products and Solution, Digital Commerce, Worldline India, said, “Full-Service Tokenisation Solution by Worldline offers a holistic solution that would cover token provisioning along with tokenized transaction processing. It offers complete coverage for merchants, as it is integrated with all payment networks and issuers directly. Merchants can provision, manage tokens and customer’s consent from a single interface.”
