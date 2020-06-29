Companies

Wow! Momo ties up with Café Coffee Day for shop-in-shop outlets

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

Wow! Momo Foods, which owns and operates quick-service restaurant brands Wow! Momo and Wow! China, has entered into a partnership with homegrown coffee chain Café Coffee Day (CCD).

The collaboration will see Wow! Momo outlets come up inside select CCD outlets in a shop-in-shop format. The partnership works on a revenue-sharing model and will be piloted across 30-odd outlets in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Depending on the success of these pilots, a decision on ramping up will be taken.

According to Sagar Daryani, CEO and gounder, Wow! Momo, the post-Covid-19 economy will see the formation of more of such “symbiotic synergies” under which major brands will combine their resources to sustain and scale up their operations. Such partnerships will also see better use of real estate resources, he said.

“Year 2020 will be all about collaboration and hyper-bundling of experiences. CCD is an ideal fit for our brand as both of our menus complement each other in a deliciously satisfying way,” a company release quoted him as saying.

In 2015, Wow! Momo had raised ₹10 crore from the Indian Angel Network. Last year, the company was valued at over ₹860 crore and there was an infusion of ₹120 crore by Tiger Global, it said in the release.

Commenting on the partnership, Vinay A Bhopatkar, CEO, Café Coffee Day, said the partnership will offer young consumers the experiences they are looking for under one roof.

Café Coffee Day is India's largest café chain with 1,480 cafes across the country and operates through Coffee Day Global Ltd, a subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

