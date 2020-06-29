Wow! Momo ties up with Café Coffee Day for shop-in-shop outlets

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
Wow! Momo Foods, which owns and operates quick-service restaurant brands Wow! Momo and Wow! China, has entered into a partnership with homegrown coffee chain Café Coffee Day (CCD).
The collaboration will see Wow! Momo outlets come up inside select CCD outlets in a shop-in-shop format. The partnership works on a revenue-sharing model and will be piloted across 30-odd outlets in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Depending on the success of these pilots, a decision on ramping up will be taken.
According to Sagar Daryani, CEO and gounder, Wow! Momo, the post-Covid-19 economy will see the formation of more of such “symbiotic synergies” under which major brands will combine their resources to sustain and scale up their operations. Such partnerships will also see better use of real estate resources, he said.
“Year 2020 will be all about collaboration and hyper-bundling of experiences. CCD is an ideal fit for our brand as both of our menus complement each other in a deliciously satisfying way,” a company release quoted him as saying.
In 2015, Wow! Momo had raised ₹10 crore from the Indian Angel Network. Last year, the company was valued at over ₹860 crore and there was an infusion of ₹120 crore by Tiger Global, it said in the release.
Commenting on the partnership, Vinay A Bhopatkar, CEO, Café Coffee Day, said the partnership will offer young consumers the experiences they are looking for under one roof.
Café Coffee Day is India's largest café chain with 1,480 cafes across the country and operates through Coffee Day Global Ltd, a subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...