WPP has scaled up investments in India,which is its fifth largest market and has opened a new state-of-the-art campus in Chennai. Next on the cards are addition of campuses in Bangalore and Coimbatore over the next few years, it added.

The world’s largest advertising and marketing services network said that with over 11,000 people, “India is a twin growth engine for WPP”, being home both to some of the company’s best performing agency teams and many of its global support functions.

“WPP’s Enterprise Technology team in India are the first to move into the new Chennai campus, with further teams joining at a later date.The new campus is WPP’s third in India after Mumbai and Gurgaon and forms part of the company’s global strategy to provide inspiring, collaborative and flexible spaces for its people,” it said in a statement.

The Chennai campus is located at RMZ One Paramount and with over 62,000 square feet in size, the campus has been designed to initially accommodate over 330 people in phase one, with an expansion to 650 people by mid-2025.

CVL Srinivas, WPP’s Country Manager for India, said: “The scalability of our operations and expertise of our team in India makes it the prime location to power WPP’s global support functions, including the WPP Enterprise Technology team. WPP’s commitment to India through our investment in a new Chennai campus, with further campuses in Bangalore and Coimbatore on the near horizon, ensures the market will remain a significant growth driver for WPP.”

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, added: “India continues to be one of our fastest-growing markets thanks to its technological innovation, creative output and specialist skillsets. WPP is committed to investing in India through our new campuses, creating spaces that foster collaboration, inspire creativity and enable career development. In doing so, we are opening up new opportunities for our people in India and supporting our clients’ growth ambitions – both domestically, in the world’s most populous nation, and abroad.”