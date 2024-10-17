Aiming to deepen its presence in India, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will introduce it’s budget hotel brand Microtel.

The world’s largest hotel chain by number of properties has signed an exclusive development agreement with Nile Hospitality LLP and plans to open 40 properties by 2031.

“The agreement underscores the company’s commitment to expanding in one of the world’s most dynamic growing hospitality markets, where it currently has 60 hotels open and expects to grow by at least 25 per cent in the next 18 months,” Wyndham Hotels said in a statement on Thursday.

Globally, 360 Microtel hotels are in operation in North America, Asia and New Zealand.

The hospitality chain will open Microtel brand hotels in tier II, III and IV cities with the first hotel launching in 2025. Each will have a minimum of 50 keys and feature meeting and social spaces, gyms and other facilities.

“We continue to see incredible opportunity in India which is why we are focusing our strategic efforts on introducing more of our diverse brands to the country,” said Dimitris Manikis, president (EMEA region), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

